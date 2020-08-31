Previous
NOT under your nose! by fiveplustwo
Photo 2402

NOT under your nose!

When out in public and around others, DON'T wear your mask 'under your nose'! I just don't get it some times the ignorance of some people.

This week's theme is "under your nose", come join in!

