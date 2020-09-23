Previous
making a fashion statement by fiveplustwo
Photo 2423

making a fashion statement

if i have to wear a mask all the time when out of my home, i might as well spiffy up my mask, match my attire, and make a statement of what i love to do.

wear a mask, the life you save could be yours and your family's.

23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Helen Jane ace
If a mask can be a good look, then this is it.
September 24th, 2020  
