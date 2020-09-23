Sign up
Photo 2423
making a fashion statement
if i have to wear a mask all the time when out of my home, i might as well spiffy up my mask, match my attire, and make a statement of what i love to do.
wear a mask, the life you save could be yours and your family's.
@summerfield
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
1
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2449
photos
132
followers
15
following
663% complete
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
23rd September 2020 12:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-newnormal
Helen Jane
ace
If a mask can be a good look, then this is it.
September 24th, 2020
