New normal?!
Drowning in our own plastic waste...
@overalvandaan
25th September 2020
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
JackieR
ace
Oh !! Just oh!! :(
Fab photo
September 27th, 2020
☠northy
ace
So true... A chilling image....
September 27th, 2020
kali
ace
too true
September 27th, 2020
365 Project
