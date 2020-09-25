Previous
New normal?! by fiveplustwo
Photo 2425

New normal?!

Drowning in our own plastic waste...

@overalvandaan
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Oh !! Just oh!! :(

Fab photo
September 27th, 2020  
So true... A chilling image....
September 27th, 2020  
too true
September 27th, 2020  
