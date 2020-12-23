Previous
amidst the swirl of things by fiveplustwo
Photo 2504

amidst the swirl of things

pandemic, holiday preps, lockdown, and fire alarm in the building. bye for now, there's a fire!

@summerfield
23rd December 2020

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
Kathy A ace
Very swirly indeed
December 24th, 2020  
