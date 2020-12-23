Sign up
Photo 2504
amidst the swirl of things
pandemic, holiday preps, lockdown, and fire alarm in the building. bye for now, there's a fire!
@summerfield
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2530
photos
133
followers
15
following
2504
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd December 2020 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-swirl
Kathy A
ace
Very swirly indeed
December 24th, 2020
