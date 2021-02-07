Previous
Give me the right lens... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2547

Give me the right lens...

And I’ll make a giant from a dwarf! LOL
Yes, I’m far from the 6 feet+ of that door.
theme: 6 feet
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

ace
moni kozi
Excellent!
February 9th, 2021  
kali ace
you just need to wear the platform shoes lol
February 9th, 2021  
