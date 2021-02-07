Sign up
Photo 2547
Give me the right lens...
And I’ll make a giant from a dwarf! LOL
Yes, I’m far from the 6 feet+ of that door.
theme: 6 feet
@domenicododaro
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2573
photos
140
followers
17
following
697% complete
View this month »
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M9 Digital Camera
Taken
8th February 2021 8:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
self-portrait
,
perspective
,
wide-angle
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-sixfeet
moni kozi
Excellent!
February 9th, 2021
kali
ace
you just need to wear the platform shoes lol
February 9th, 2021
