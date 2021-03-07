Sign up
Photo 2573
Savasana
I tried, I promise. Many of them. But the only yoga pose I am really good at is Savasana, the corpse pose...
theme: yoga
@domenicododaro
Mandala thankfully downloaded from
Sfondo vettore creata da visnezh - it.freepik.com
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2600
photos
138
followers
17
following
704% complete
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th March 2021 12:21am
Tags
self-portrait
,
fiveplustwo-yoga
,
selfportrait-dd
Junko Y
ace
OMG it's a real pose -- and one I can do and call YOGA officially! Done. I'm now going to practice Yoga.
March 7th, 2021
