Savasana by fiveplustwo
Photo 2573

Savasana

I tried, I promise. Many of them. But the only yoga pose I am really good at is Savasana, the corpse pose...
theme: yoga
@domenicododaro

Mandala thankfully downloaded from
Sfondo vettore creata da visnezh - it.freepik.com
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
704% complete

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
OMG it's a real pose -- and one I can do and call YOGA officially! Done. I'm now going to practice Yoga.
March 7th, 2021  
