Birds and the Beavers by fiveplustwo
Photo 2653

Birds and the Beavers

Playing hide and seek with the birds and the beavers. Here's a shot I got tonight of a humming bird among our native purple iris: https://365project.org/kuva/365/2021-06-04

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Hide and Seek

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-hideandseek
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45114/5+2-for-the-love-of-selfies-hide-and-seek
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
