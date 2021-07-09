Previous
Little Lights by fiveplustwo
Photo 2688

Little Lights

I love playing with little string LED lights for various effects in photographs. :)

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Out of Focus

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-outoffocus
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Nicely done, Megan!
July 11th, 2021  
