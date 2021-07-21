Previous
the spotted dick by fiveplustwo
the spotted dick

i know, it's not a dickey, but i have a gazillion masks and i have a name for each one of them. this i call the spotted dick because it reminded me of the time when i was new here in canada and my boss was doing up agreements for his client for the franchise of the client's pubs. one of the pubs' name was "the spotted dick" and whenever i typed the pub's name, i couldn't help but laugh out loud, to the amusement of the other lawyers.

a spotted dick, of course, is a british baked pudding. and a dickey is something worn with a tuxedo. but to me the name conjured a different image, just because my mind's in the gutter most of the time.

@summerfield
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Asli ace
Lovely hair, beautiful lady..
July 22nd, 2021  
kali ace
same! lol
July 22nd, 2021  
katy ace
Stunning selfie! Funny story!
July 22nd, 2021  
