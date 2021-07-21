i know, it's not a dickey, but i have a gazillion masks and i have a name for each one of them. this i callbecause it reminded me of the time when i was new here in canada and my boss was doing up agreements for his client for the franchise of the client's pubs. one of the pubs' name was "the spotted dick" and whenever i typed the pub's name, i couldn't help but laugh out loud, to the amusement of the other lawyers.a spotted dick, of course, is a british baked pudding. and a dickey is something worn with a tuxedo. but to me the name conjured a different image, just because my mind's in the gutter most of the time.