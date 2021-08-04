Sign up
Photo 2711
areas to be improved on
the cosmetic doctor said these are the areas to be improved on for a youthful look. it'll take 20 years off your age.
my question was "why?" because there's no way i will have plastic surgery when there's always photoshop.
@summerfield
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2739
photos
132
followers
19
following
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Comments
1
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-kintsugi
Wyomingsister
Battle scars of life! Wouldn't trade or erase a one!
August 5th, 2021
