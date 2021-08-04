Previous
areas to be improved on by fiveplustwo
Photo 2711

areas to be improved on

the cosmetic doctor said these are the areas to be improved on for a youthful look. it'll take 20 years off your age.

my question was "why?" because there's no way i will have plastic surgery when there's always photoshop.

@summerfield
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
742% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wyomingsister
Battle scars of life! Wouldn't trade or erase a one!
August 5th, 2021  
