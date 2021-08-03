Previous
Kintsugi by fiveplustwo
Photo 2711

Kintsugi

On the days when you feel ashamed of your scars,
your mind only registering
how ugly they are rather than the beauty they prove of you having survived, remember that there is an entire art form dedicated to filling the cracks of the broken things with lacquered gold.
An entire art form that proves that even the broken and damaged history of an object is beautiful and should be treasured.
Remember how much more you are than an object. Remember your survival, your journey, your scars deserve to be treasured too. ~Nikita Gill

@adi314
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
joeyM ace
👌💕
August 6th, 2021  
kali ace
well done Adi
August 6th, 2021  
