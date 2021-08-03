On the days when you feel ashamed of your scars,your mind only registeringhow ugly they are rather than the beauty they prove of you having survived, remember that there is an entire art form dedicated to filling the cracks of the broken things with lacquered gold.An entire art form that proves that even the broken and damaged history of an object is beautiful and should be treasured.Remember how much more you are than an object. Remember your survival, your journey, your scars deserve to be treasured too. ~Nikita Gill