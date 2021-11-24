Previous
laughing on the outside (crying on the inside) by fiveplustwo
Photo 2802

laughing on the outside (crying on the inside)

i remember this song was popular in the old country when i was a little girl.

here's dinah shore, have a listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wo5Rsao69Bo

24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Five plus Two

nice wig! and nicely done.
November 25th, 2021  
This really speaks!
November 25th, 2021  
