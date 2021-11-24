Sign up
Photo 2802
laughing on the outside (crying on the inside)
i remember this song was popular in the old country when i was a little girl.
here's dinah shore, have a listen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wo5Rsao69Bo
@summerfield
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2830
photos
129
followers
18
following
767% complete
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
24th November 2021 11:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-areyouok
kali
ace
nice wig! and nicely done.
November 25th, 2021
☠northy
ace
This really speaks!
November 25th, 2021
