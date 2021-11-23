Previous
Are you ok? by fiveplustwo
Are you ok?

Oh yes, when life gets tangled up I just fix it with a Band-Aid.

@adi314
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
