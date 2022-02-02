Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2853
summerfield on ice
at the market. all bundled up because it was -12, the pizza slowly getting cold and playing with snow with bare hands. all tables were covered with a foot or more of snow, i had to go over a deep and wide snowbank to get to that one table.
@summerfield
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2882
photos
131
followers
19
following
781% complete
View this month »
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-cold
,
summerfeld-5plus2
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great shot. Love your handful of snow in the air!
February 3rd, 2022
kali
ace
golly gosh thats cold ! looks like a nice day
February 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close