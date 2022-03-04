Previous
No framing by fiveplustwo
Photo 2879

No framing

Moni beat me to the punch...with a way better execution than mine anyway (and great (sub)title aswell), so I tried to think of something else... pulled my hair out, but so sorry... I come empty handed...
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Annie D ace
ha ha I love the hook people
March 4th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, you should have shown us your version.
Even if you came out quite well framed in this one, if I may say. I really like the frame in frame. Don't pull your hair! That hurts! Pull someone else's.
March 4th, 2022  
