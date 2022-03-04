Sign up
Photo 2879
No framing
Moni beat me to the punch...with a way better execution than mine anyway (and great (sub)title aswell), so I tried to think of something else... pulled my hair out, but so sorry... I come empty handed...
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
0
Five plus Two
Annie D
ace
ha ha I love the hook people
March 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, you should have shown us your version.
Even if you came out quite well framed in this one, if I may say. I really like the frame in frame. Don't pull your hair! That hurts! Pull someone else's.
March 4th, 2022
