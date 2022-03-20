Previous
Master of puppets by fiveplustwo
Photo 2894

Master of puppets

You are the master AND the puppet.

theme: branch(es)
@domenicododaro
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
792% complete

Marloes ace
Instant fav for this super 'handicrafted' creativity ;)
March 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
And you are also awesome! Excellent response to the theme
March 20th, 2022  
