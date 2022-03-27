Don’t be fooled by my seemingly impassible expression: inside I am on fire!Last week I received a much awaited cardboard box: it was sent by my publisher, Sellerio Editore, and contained the 10 free copies reserved by contract to the author...Yes! At last, next Thursday, 31 March, my new novel “Madame Vitti” will be in all bookshops in Italy as well as available on the well known online platforms worldwide... 536 pages telling the incredible story (totally true and faithful to the history) of Maria Caira, married Vitti, an Italian immigrant to Paris who, during the so-called “Belle Époque” opened and successfully ran the first private art academy accessible by (and reserved to) women artists.A dream come true that makes another dream come true.theme: cardboard