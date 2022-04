Whenever there is birth or death,The sacred veil between the worlds grows thin and opens slightly up,Just long enough for Love to slip,Silent, either in or out of this, our fragile, fleeting world,Whence or whither a new home waits.And our beloved ones draw near,In rapt anticipation, or in weary gratitude, they standOur loved ones stand so close, right here,Just on the other sideOf Eternity.Charles Anthony Silvestri