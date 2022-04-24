Sign up
Photo 2926
Dream Easter egg
Milk chocolate with a crumble of cocoa beans (they call it “gruè”). While I’m much more on the savory than on the sweet side, I’d love to have one in life-size...
theme: sweet tooth
@domenicododaro
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Tags
self-portrait
,
chocolate
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-sweettooth
moni kozi
ace
@domenicododaro
heheee!!!! Neat one!
April 25th, 2022
Annie D
ace
I lean towards savoury too - but I do love Easter eggs and this looks wonderful!
April 25th, 2022
