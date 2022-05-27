Sign up
Photo 2954
Who still reads the paper...
...when it can all be found online...
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
9
3
365
SM-A520F
29th May 2022 10:55am
Tags
fiveplustwo-paper
,
sporenmaken-5plus2
kali
ace
its such useful stuff! you look fabulous :D
May 29th, 2022
JackieR
ace
I do!!!
May 29th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Alas, we no longer take the paper.
May 29th, 2022
