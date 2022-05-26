Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2952
Paper bag mask
This seemed such a fun idea...
https://youtu.be/Xx3RHLYJvUI?t=435
@monikozi
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2982
photos
126
followers
19
following
808% complete
View this month »
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
26th May 2022 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-paper
Kathy A
ace
When did you grow a moustache?
May 26th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@kjarn
Well, waiting for the right man... :D
May 26th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
So funny 😂😂
May 26th, 2022
