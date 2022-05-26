Previous
Paper bag mask by fiveplustwo
Photo 2952

Paper bag mask

This seemed such a fun idea...
https://youtu.be/Xx3RHLYJvUI?t=435

@monikozi
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kathy A ace
When did you grow a moustache?
May 26th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@kjarn Well, waiting for the right man... :D
May 26th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
So funny 😂😂
May 26th, 2022  
