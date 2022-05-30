Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2956
green thumb caught red handed
My guilty pleasure is going to the garden centre and picking up all the little broken bits of plants and taking them home to propogate , every now and then a piece is broken off accidentally on purpose!
@kali66
30th May 2022
30th May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2987
photos
123
followers
19
following
810% complete
View this month »
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd June 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-guiltypleasure
summerfield
ace
i used to that, too, especially when i was new here in canada. but the garden centre i used to go to closed a long time ago. in my first apartment, all my plants came from their rejects.
June 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close