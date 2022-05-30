Previous
Next
green thumb caught red handed by fiveplustwo
Photo 2956

green thumb caught red handed

My guilty pleasure is going to the garden centre and picking up all the little broken bits of plants and taking them home to propogate , every now and then a piece is broken off accidentally on purpose!
@kali66
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i used to that, too, especially when i was new here in canada. but the garden centre i used to go to closed a long time ago. in my first apartment, all my plants came from their rejects.
June 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise