as i gain more confidence in using watercolours, i decided i would get all the brushes and materials i need now that i can still afford them. i should be set for when i retire at the end of the year. sometimes i scold myself for my guilty pleasures when there are a lot of people starving in the world. but the money i spent on my indulgences wouldn't be enough to feed the hungry anyway, plus i do give a lot to charitable institutions, a lot more than anyone i know.