Guilty! by fiveplustwo
Guilty!

Well... I guess there's no need for an explanation. But trust me, it's not what it looks like.
Oh, who am I kidding: it is exactly what it looks like: I love seeing a dripping wet inked male bust...
@monikozi
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
