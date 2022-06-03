Sign up
Photo 2959
Taking selfies...
...but pretending it is only for 5+2
(This is my reflection in the mirror of my very old new house, just moved in today....hence this entrance for our theme, time was not on my side these last weeks....but I'm home now)
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2989
photos
123
followers
19
following
810% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
4th June 2022 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-guiltypleasure
,
sporenmaken-5plus2
