Photo 3098
wrinkles
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3131
photos
122
followers
17
following
848% complete
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
15th November 2022 11:11am
Tags
fiveplustwo-fold
Lesley
ace
A wrinkle is where a smile has been.
November 15th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@kali66
Wow! Whoever did this has got such a good likeness! Excellent sketch.
November 15th, 2022
