wrinkles by fiveplustwo
Photo 3098

wrinkles

14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
A wrinkle is where a smile has been.
November 15th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@kali66 Wow! Whoever did this has got such a good likeness! Excellent sketch.
November 15th, 2022  
