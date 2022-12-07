Sign up
Photo 3118
walls
"people are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges."
@summerfield
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3151
photos
121
followers
19
following
854% complete
View this month »
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
10
365
Canon EOS 80D
7th December 2022 11:32pm
summerfield-5plus2
fiveplustwo-walls
