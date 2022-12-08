Sign up
Photo 3119
Metaphorical wall
It's not long before walls will no longer be made of bricks. And as this metaphor still makes sense for us, what will be then?
@monikozi
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Tags
fiveplustwo-walls
