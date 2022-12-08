Previous
Metaphorical wall by fiveplustwo
Metaphorical wall

It's not long before walls will no longer be made of bricks. And as this metaphor still makes sense for us, what will be then?
@monikozi
Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
