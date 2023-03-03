Previous
Waiting for Next Generation to Suffer by fiveplustwo
Photo 3201

Waiting for Next Generation to Suffer

We have twenty or so years worth of photographs of the girls posing in this tree, as soon as their boys are old enough they'll be sent up it, as it will then be a family tradition.

I had no idea how uncomfortable it was for the kids to sit and pose in it!!
Mary Siegle ace
How far up in that tree are you? and if you are/were very far up in it, where have you (securely) placed your camera? This coming from a woman who spent a lot of her childhood up in trees, by the way
March 2nd, 2023  
