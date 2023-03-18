Previous
The sleeping Tipsy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3214

The sleeping Tipsy

A take on The sleeping Gypsy by Henri Rousseau

https://www.atxfinearts.com/products/the-sleeping-gypsy-by-henri-rousseau

Model @summerfield (thankyou Vikki)
Edit @sporenmaken
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

