Allergic to Cats by fiveplustwo
Photo 3213

Allergic to Cats

Adi @adi314 sent me her version of Woman in Black which I then Blasethemed with five additions.

Adi I loved the mittens you wore and made sure I incorporated them in your portrait

17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Five plus Two

Lesley ace
This is fabulous. So creative.
March 16th, 2023  
