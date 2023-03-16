Sign up
Photo 3212
Praying for patience
For if Thou givest me strength, I shall smash them to smithereens.
Subject Kali
@kali66
, painter Moni
@monikozi
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3212
Tags
fiveplustwo-blase
Sporen Maken
Whaah, great edit and text 😍
March 16th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
LOL! Wonderful edit
March 16th, 2023
