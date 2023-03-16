Previous
Praying for patience by fiveplustwo
Photo 3212

Praying for patience

For if Thou givest me strength, I shall smash them to smithereens.
Subject Kali @kali66, painter Moni @monikozi
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Sporen Maken
Whaah, great edit and text 😍
March 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
LOL! Wonderful edit
March 16th, 2023  
