zoning out by fiveplustwo
Photo 3411

zoning out

"...one step past our usual fight-or-flight responses. When your mind feels overwhelmed, whether you recognize it or not, your body may bypass fight or flight, going directly to the 'freeze' reaction–what we call zoning out or dissociation."
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
JackieR ace
Fabulous lighting Kali and narrative interesting too
November 6th, 2023  
