Previous
Ably assisted by Lucy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3424

Ably assisted by Lucy

Practicing my resting bitch face and Lucy my brothers dog tried to give me lessons.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chelleo ace
LOL! Perfectly timed
November 14th, 2023  
kali ace
hahaha
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise