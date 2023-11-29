Sign up
Photo 3440
Salad Days Ahead
Now my oven is lovely and clean and shiny I'm not planning on using it for a few months. Told the kids it's salad for Christmas lunch!!
Oven proud chef
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3475
photos
113
followers
21
following
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-masterchef
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha ha!
November 28th, 2023
