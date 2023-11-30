Previous
The Masterchef and his daughter by fiveplustwo
Photo 3441

The Masterchef and his daughter

Best scrambled eggs with leek ever. You wouldn't know unless you tried it. And no, we don't use forks for this.
@monikozi
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Sporen Maken
Yess my kind of people.... no cuttlery needed
December 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous!
December 1st, 2023  
