Photo 3441
The Masterchef and his daughter
Best scrambled eggs with leek ever. You wouldn't know unless you tried it. And no, we don't use forks for this.
@monikozi
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
1st December 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
fiveplustwo-masterchef
Sporen Maken
Yess my kind of people.... no cuttlery needed
December 1st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous!
December 1st, 2023
