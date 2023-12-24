Previous
…could you at least make an attempt to be merry? by fiveplustwo
…could you at least make an attempt to be merry?

looks like someone’s had enough…
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Lesley ace
Smile - it’s crimbo! Excellent
December 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This really made me laugh, it reminds me of my last week at work where I was wandering around looking pretty much like you in this photo and my clients were calling out Ho Ho Ho.................
December 23rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
HoHoHo back at you!
December 23rd, 2023  
