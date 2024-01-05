Previous
Body Parts by fiveplustwo
Body Parts

That's the last time the bloody Jehovah's Witnesses come knocking on my door. 🏴‍☠️

@fiveplustwo theme - Body parts

@SwillinBillyFlynn
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kitty Hawke ace
ooopppssss....................:)
January 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh no your poor mannequins,
January 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
3 hands, 3 feet and one head - where did this other parts land?
January 5th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond No mannequins were harmed in the making of this photo....................... Jehovah's witnesses however...... 😁
January 5th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@wakelys The other side of the road I think. 😆
January 5th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@cutekitty No that's next weeks theme. 😁
January 5th, 2024  
