When this weeks theme came up as "AI", I tried to keep the rant under control, but I'm afraid I'm only human and the rant welled up inside me and was beyond my control.
Now don't get wrong, the amazing things AI is starting to do in the fields of medicine, engineering, robotics and science are just incredible. Machines that take the hard work out of boring, repetitive labour, and technology that does intricate and delicate work, like detecting cancer from scans, and doing it better than humans can, should be applauded. If only that could come with other benefits, like reduced working hours for everyone, as human resources are redistributed and managed better to benefit everyone.
But my biggest problem with AI, is what is happening in the Arts, musicians, artists, poets, writers, are all under serious threat from AI.
Given that there are thousands of talented musicians and songwriters out there who seldom get a chance to be heard or appreciated, why on Earth do we need AI to write derivative, turgid pop songs for us. Oh yeah, it's all about the music industry wanting something for nothing........ rather than investing in real creativity and talent.
The same goes for script writers, and artists.
But like everything else, it all comes down to money, weapons and sex. If the investment that has gone into creating AI driven sex dolls, and smart bombs, drones and missiles, was put into AI driven medical research, the world would be a much better place.
As for people who are forming unhealthy relationships with chatbots, I fear this just drives us all further apart and real relationships with other humans will suffer.
For anybody interested. This is a link to a song I recently wrote on the subject........... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip7Adj0OLDM
All instruments were played by my own fair hand and all vocal sung by myself and my good friend Shelley Shiraz............ with the exception of a guest appearance by Alexa's herself. 😊
@fiveplustwo
theme - AI
@SwillinBillyFlynn