Emmeline Pankhurst
@wakelys
, featuring
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
as Emmeline Pankhurst an influential suffrage leader. She became involved in 1880 and formed the Women’s social & political union.
More information from Wikipedia here
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmeline_Pankhurst
The base picture is from Superprof blog site so hopefully not infringing copyright.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
