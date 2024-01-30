Previous
Emmeline Pankhurst by fiveplustwo
Photo 3502

Emmeline Pankhurst

@wakelys, featuring @30pics4jackiesdiamond as Emmeline Pankhurst an influential suffrage leader. She became involved in 1880 and formed the Women’s social & political union.
More information from Wikipedia here https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmeline_Pankhurst
The base picture is from Superprof blog site so hopefully not infringing copyright.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Photo Details

