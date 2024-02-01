Previous
Dick Turpin's choice by fiveplustwo
Dick Turpin's choice

Dick Turpin had free will. His choice not to believe in unicorns led him to a life of theft and crime, and made him a legend. Imagine what would have become of him if he chose otherwise. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Turpin
A unicorn was harmed in the making of this legend.
