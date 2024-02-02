Previous
The little boy who stuck his finger in the dike. by fiveplustwo
The little boy who stuck his finger in the dike.

Can't you just stick your finger in it Billy.

Which one?

Erm, All of them probably.

I've never used photoshop before, so this was a bit of a steep learning curve for me. 😁

@fiveplustwo theme - Legend

@SwillinBillyFlynn in collaboration with @sporenmaken
moni kozi
@SwillinBillyFlynn @sporenmaken Aaahaaahaaa!!!!!!! Brilliant!
February 1st, 2024  
