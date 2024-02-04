Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
The Inner Turmoil of Olive Oatman
Olive Oatman is the original blur tattoo.
The image depicts the struggle Olive went through when exaggerating her time with the Mohave.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3543
photos
113
followers
22
following
960% complete
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
Tags
fiveplustwo-legendary
JackieR
ace
What a fascinating history, thank you for choosing her as your legend
February 3rd, 2024
