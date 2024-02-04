Previous
The Inner Turmoil of Olive Oatman by fiveplustwo
Photo 3507

The Inner Turmoil of Olive Oatman

Olive Oatman is the original blur tattoo.
The image depicts the struggle Olive went through when exaggerating her time with the Mohave.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a fascinating history, thank you for choosing her as your legend
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise