Photo 3552
The selfie of a selfie
Selfies are my favourite pictures: photographs, drawings, paintings. Blind contour selfie is probably my favourite. It's been a while since I last did that.
@monikozi
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
fiveplustwo-artsy
