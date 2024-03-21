Previous
The selfie of a selfie by fiveplustwo
The selfie of a selfie

Selfies are my favourite pictures: photographs, drawings, paintings. Blind contour selfie is probably my favourite. It's been a while since I last did that.
Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
