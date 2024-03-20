Previous
An Uncanny Likeness by fiveplustwo
Photo 3550

An Uncanny Likeness


Shoddy Self-portraitist -Jackie
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
moni kozi
And there goes my second idea... were you and Susan inside my head?
March 20th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@monikozi now there's a scary thought.

You're fab at art and your self portrait will be brilliant so go for it....
March 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@monikozi I crawled in like a little ear worm.
March 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Far from shoddy.
March 20th, 2024  
