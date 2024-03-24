Sign up
Previous
Photo 3554
Artsy Fartsy
The morning constitutional inspiration.
Not everyone is naturally inspired. Sometimes we need a little help. That's where Artsy Fartsy comes in. One spray during your constitutional, and you are inspired all day.
Join Five Plus Two in an artsy selfie. Tag fiveplustwo-artsy
@photohoot
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
2
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3590
photos
110
followers
22
following
973% complete
View this month »
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
Tags
spray
,
art
,
artsy
,
inspiration
,
miniature
,
sarcasm
,
farr
,
constitutional
,
fiveplustwo-artsy
,
bad-photoshop
Wendy
ace
Get inspired 😂💨
March 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Now I could do with a squirt of that.
March 22nd, 2024
