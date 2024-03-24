Previous
Artsy Fartsy by fiveplustwo
Photo 3554

Artsy Fartsy

The morning constitutional inspiration.

Not everyone is naturally inspired. Sometimes we need a little help. That's where Artsy Fartsy comes in. One spray during your constitutional, and you are inspired all day.

Join Five Plus Two in an artsy selfie. Tag fiveplustwo-artsy

@photohoot
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
Get inspired 😂💨
March 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Now I could do with a squirt of that.
March 22nd, 2024  
