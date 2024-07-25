Sign up
Photo 3674
Prosecco before noon
But sometimes life is sweet.
Naughty! Naughty!
@monikozi
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
28th July 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-misdemeanour
Kathy A
ace
Any time is prosecco time. Enjoy!
July 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers.
July 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh yum!
July 28th, 2024
