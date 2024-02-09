Sign up
Ice Cream
This is my first picture posted in the 365 challenge.
Really nice mint chocolate pud… yum yum
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Album
365
Camera
iPad mini 2
Taken
29th January 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
ice
,
cream
,
desserts
,
pudding
Renee Salamon
ace
Welcome to 365 and thanks for the follow. This is a yummy start
February 9th, 2024
