Previous
6 / 365
Park Entrance
This notice is at a local park entrance. I would like to think that all dog owners take notice as they enter the park, unfortunately not everyone seems to care.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Tony R
ace
@flash247
Bored and retired, I saw the advert for the 365 project and thought I can do this, so I started my 365 project...
6
photos
1
followers
12
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
2
Album
365 - 2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th February 2024 12:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
it
,
dogs
,
up
,
pick
,
respect.
