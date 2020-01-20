Previous
Old Grammar School St Ives Cambridgeshire by foxes37
Old Grammar School St Ives Cambridgeshire

This 18th century house served as the local grammar school for many years. It’s now a dental surgery. I think it’s a very attractive, imposing building.
