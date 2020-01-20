Sign up
Photo 2561
Old Grammar School St Ives Cambridgeshire
This 18th century house served as the local grammar school for many years. It’s now a dental surgery. I think it’s a very attractive, imposing building.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Tags
school
,
surgery
